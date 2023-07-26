 
Angelina Joile speaks up in support of 'basic rights of Iranian men, women'

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie has been on to multiple field missions in over 30 countries
Angelina Jolie has once again stood up for humanity; this time, the actress has spoken up for the basic rights of all men and women living in Iran.

Jolie took it to her Instagram to bring to attention the current human rights situation in Iran. She brought into light the incident that occurred last year in September when a 22-year-old Masha Amini passed away while being in the country’s police custody.

The 48-year-old humanitarian mentioned in her post that she respects the courage of Iranian men and women who are fighting for their basic rights and freedom.

She also posted a heart-wrenching picture of a woman whose tears ran down her face in the colours of the Iranian flag.

Jolie, 49, also wrote a note to show solidarity with the citizens of Iran and also gave a special shoutout to people who were imprisoned for reporting on Amini’s last rites.

“Respect and solidarity to Iranian women and men for their courage in defending basic rights and freedoms, and thinking of those imprisoned or facing prosecution - as in other situations where freedom of expression is restricted or denied - including #ElahehMohammadi #NiloofarHamedi #NargesMohammadi #ToomajSalwhi”, wrote the Academy Awards winner.

Angelina Jolie started humanitarian work from Cambodia after the shooting of her 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Later, she connected with the United Nations to help the refugees. She has also been to many field missions in over 30 countries, reports Daily Mail.  

