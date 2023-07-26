 
Christopher Nolan brands ‘Oppenheimer’ the ‘biggest’ film he ever made

Christopher Nolan said his latest release, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as lead is without a doubt the “biggest film I’ve ever made.”

The acclaimed filmmaker talked to The Independent of what attracted to him the most to tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

Nolan, the brain behind some of the greatest hits of all time including The Dark Knight trilogy, said what fascinated him was the fact that Oppenheimer knew there was a possibility that his creation would end the entire humanity but he still went on to push the button.

“The film I wanted to make couldn’t have been done smaller,” Nolan said of the movie, which so far has managed to stun the audience worldwide. “It’s not about money, it’s not about budget – the magnitude of the story is what attracted me to it.”

He added, “The fact that Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists couldn’t completely eliminate the possibility that they might set fire to the atmosphere and destroy the entire world, but still triggered the test – the idea of someone taking that risk on behalf of all of us and all our descendants. There’s nothing bigger than that.”

Speaking of his future projects and will he start working on the next one soon or is he eyeing to take a break, Nolan said, “I find it hard to imagine not wanting to make films.”

The Oscar-nominated director added, “I will do this for as long as somebody would support me in doing it.”

