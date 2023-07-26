Gigi Hadid's first public appearance after marijuana arrest at JFK Airport

Gigi Hadid made her first public appearance since her recent legal troubles, as she was seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, preparing to board a flight.

During her outing, Hadid was sporting a beige crop top paired with distressed denim jeans, complemented by a matching nude jacket and a colorful necklace. Carrying a blue-and-white plaid bag and donning red Converse high-top sneakers, she looked stylish as always.

The incident that led to her arrest took place earlier this month when she arrived in the Cayman Islands from the U.S. on a private jet. Customs & Border Control agents at Owen Roberts International Airport conducted a search of her luggage, discovering marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed that Hadid was fined $1,000 as a consequence of this incident.

Cayman Marl Road reported that the quantities found in her possession were relatively small, suggesting they were for personal use. Another member of her group, Leah Nicole McCarthy, also had similar materials in her bags and faced similar charges.

Both Hadid and McCarthy were arrested on suspicion of "Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center. However, they were later released on bail and appeared in a Summary Court on July 12, where they pleaded guilty to the charges. Fortunately, no conviction was recorded for either of them.

The Cayman Islands courts confirmed the arraignment of Hadid and McCarthy in George Town but did not provide specific details about the charges they faced.