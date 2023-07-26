Ethan Slater’s wife says he ‘turned his back on family’ with Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater told wife about Ariana Grande romance only days before the news went public

Ethan Slater, known for his role in the Broadway production of SpongeBob SquarePants, has reportedly started dating pop star Ariana Grande, but his wife Lilly Jay is feeling "betrayed" and "devastated."

According to sources close to Jay, she only found out about the new relationship shortly before the news was made public and was "completely blindsided."

The couple welcomed their son in August 2022, and Jay reportedly feels like Slater has "abandoned" their family.

Jay is also said to be upset that their son won't have both parents around him constantly and feels like Slater has "completely turned his back on his family."

To make matters worse, Jay feels "betrayed" because Grande had previously spent time with herself and Slater when they were still married.

However, another source claims that Grande and Slater are trying to be respectful of their exes as they pursue their new relationship. It's not clear when the couple began dating, but sources say it was "several months ago."

Slater posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife on Mother's Day just two months before news of his relationship with Grande was revealed.

He praised Jay as the "most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world" and shared a photo of their son from behind, with his shadow projected on a wall in front of him.