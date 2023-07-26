Cillian Murphy recalls narrowly missing the role of Batman in Nolan's trilogy

Cillian Murphy, who is acting as the lead in Nolan's Oppenheimer movie, is earning rave reviews for his performance in the movie. The actor recently recalled an incident where he very closely lost the role of Batman, which was then played by his co-star Christian Bale.



The actor lost the role of Batman but got featured as The Scarecrow (Dr Jonathan Crane) in three Batman movies, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

In an interview with GQ, Peaky Blinder alum recalled the incident of losing out to the role of Batman in Nolan's trilogy.

The actor said, "I never consider myself the right physical specimen for Batman. For me, it was always going to be Christian Bale."

The actor added, "Christian Bale's performance in Batman was a stunning interpretation of his role."

Cillian plays Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's latest movie

Oppenheimer which is based on the life of the father of an atomic bomb and is being lauded by showbiz pundits, reports Hindustan Times.

The movie is based on the biographical book American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin and covers the events that led to the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer has been hitting Cinemas since July 21 along with Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.