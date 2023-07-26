Sir Mick Jagger celebrates 80th birthday in style

Sir Mick Jagger celebrated his birthday on Wednesday as he turns 80. The singer thanked his fans for their birthday wishes.

Taking to Instagram, the Rolling Stone frontman shared an image marking his 80th birthday.

The youthful image of Mick Jagger by photographer Mark Seliger featured the singer wearing a burgundy satin suit over a brown polka dot shirt. He covered his eyes with brownish-shaded sunglasses and he showcased his iconic smiling while posing for the camera.

According to Mailonline, Mick has arranged a private dinner for his friends and family to celebrate his big day.



Ronnie Wood, the bandmate of Mick took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the music legend on the latter's 80th birthday.

Ronnie shared a gallery of images on his Twitter handle and captioned his post, "'Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger!."

Another bandmate of Mick, the 79-year-old Keith Richards followed the suit and posted a video message wishing Birthday to the Sir Mick, reports Dailymail.

He captioned his message, "Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy Birthday, Mick Love, Keith @mickjagger."

A lot of celebrities have paid tribute to the legendary musician. The Who's Roger Daltry said, "You're never going to out-front Mick Jagger, he's the best frontman there's ever been. There's no competition at all."



Nile Rodgers shared a picture on Twitter captioning it, "Happy Birthday @MickJagger."

Mick marked his return to the stage in June 2019 after undergoing a heart surgery two months earlier.