Lara Stone, David Grievson blessed with baby boy

Supermodel Lara Stone has welcomed a baby boy with her husband David Grievson after a 'very scary' few days in hospital.

The model confirmed that she welcomed the child last week before spending time in intensive care, saying "we're so happy to have him home".

The 39-year-old, already a parent to 10-year old son Alfred with ex-husband David Walliams, originally revealed her pregnancy in May after stepping out with a prominent baby bump.



Lara has since shared a photo of the newborn, who she has named Bob. He is her first child with second husband David Grievson.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, she wrote: 'Baby Bob was born last week and spent a very scary few days in intensive care. We’re so happy to have him home with us now, and all love him so much.'



The accompanying image captures Lara and property developer David's hands protectively pressed against the sleeping child as it rests in hospital.