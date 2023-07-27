 
menu menu menu

Lara Stone, David Grievson blessed with baby boy

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Lara Stone, David Grievson blessed with baby boy

Supermodel Lara Stone has welcomed a baby boy with her husband David Grievson after a 'very scary' few days in hospital.

The model confirmed that she welcomed the child last week before spending time in intensive care, saying "we're so happy to have him home".

The 39-year-old, already a parent to 10-year old son Alfred with ex-husband David Walliams, originally revealed her pregnancy in May after stepping out with a prominent baby bump.

Lara has since shared a photo of the newborn, who she has named Bob. He is her first child with second husband David Grievson.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, she wrote: 'Baby Bob was born last week and spent a very scary few days in intensive care. We’re so happy to have him home with us now, and all love him so much.'

The accompanying image captures Lara and property developer David's hands protectively pressed against the sleeping child as it rests in hospital.

More From Entertainment:

Marvel 'plans' to kill 'Thor' draws fans sharp reaction

Marvel 'plans' to kill 'Thor' draws fans sharp reaction
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will 'humiliate' themselves if they go back to Royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will 'humiliate' themselves if they go back to Royals
Sinéad O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018

Sinéad O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018
Video of Prince Harry and Cillian Murphy goes viral after 'Oppenheimer' release video

Video of Prince Harry and Cillian Murphy goes viral after 'Oppenheimer' release

Trevor Noah set to embark on maiden India tour for 'Off The Record'

Trevor Noah set to embark on maiden India tour for 'Off The Record'
Dua Lipa crosses 21 million subscribers on YouTube

Dua Lipa crosses 21 million subscribers on YouTube

Salma Hayek posts star-studded throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez to wish her on birthday

Salma Hayek posts star-studded throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez to wish her on birthday
Meghan Markle gets blocked by California governor

Meghan Markle gets blocked by California governor

Rihanna rocks stylish baby bump in Rage Against The Machine T-shirt

Rihanna rocks stylish baby bump in Rage Against The Machine T-shirt