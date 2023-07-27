Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reasons behind Malibu move laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Malibu may have been motivated by a strong list of A-Listers residing in the city, compared to Montecito, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been “considering moving” to Malibu three years after settling down in California, per an insider that told Us Weekly.

The source had added that while the couple “love their life there but it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.” However, “nothing has been decided yet” about making a permanent move but the possibility is “definitely on their radar.”

Following the news, royal biographer Angela Levin briefly talked to GB News about what may have motivated the couple to consider the move.

Levin was of the view that that the move is to stay near the much stronger crowd of A-listers in Hollywood.

She said that the Sussexes are suggesting different things amid different reports to in a bid to hide their martial issues. She explained that one report says that they are moving to Malibu as they have ‘particularly strong’ actors and celebrities residing compared to California, where they currently live with their two children.

Another royal expert was of the view that Montecito hasn’t been working out for the Sussexes.

“I think Montecito is probably not working out for them for whatever reason,” royal commentator Christine Ross had told Us Weekly.

“Sometimes you move to a neighbourhood and you find it’s not for you. It will be interesting to see if we ever see that massive Montecito house actually sell and where they will end up,” she added.