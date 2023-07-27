Sinéad O'Connor’s infamous SNL moment banned her from the show: Watch

Sinéad O'Connor is no more as her family confirmed her death on July 26.



Sinead was not only a popular singer but known for speaking out her mind as well. It was for this reason that the late singer was banned from Saturday Night Live (SNL) after her controversial stint in 1992.

During her performance, Sinead sang a rendition of Bob Marley’s song War, which actually condemns the racism experienced by Black people worldwide.

However, the musical icon used the song to protest the abuse in the Catholic Church, which she later wrote in her memoir was overlooked at the time.

For this purpose, Sinead took a photo of Pope John Paul II while singing the word “evil”, and later ripped up the picture and threw the pieces at the camera after she was done singing.

“Fight the real enemy,” said the late singer.

Sinead dished that she tore Pope’s photo to establish her protest against the sexual abuse of children in the church that was being suppressed by the church.

Sinead noted that Pope John Paul II wasn't saying anything about it, and wouldn't until nine years after her performance.

The late singer revealed she did this on purpose and took inspiration by Bob Geldof, who tore down photo of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John after his song beat theirs on the number-one charts in England.

SNL team claimed that they did not know anything about the singer’s protest before her performance.

Meanwhile, in Sinead’s 2021 memoir Rememberings, she addressed the incident, adding, “Everyone wants a pop star, see? But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.”