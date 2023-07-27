Zachary Levi breaks his silence on Shazam! Fury of the Gods failure

Zachary Levi has recently expressed his dismay months after the DC superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods flopped at the box office.



Speaking on The FilmUp Podcast, Levi opened up about the negative criticism the sequel received from the critics.

“I don’t know what the future holds for it all because, unfortunately, the second movie was not as well received,” said the 42-year-old.

Calling out the critics, the actor remarked, “The audience score is still quite good, but the critics score was very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind.”

It is reported that the sequel has a 49 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is 86 percent.

Levi stated, “I’m not saying Shazam! Fury of the Gods is some perfect, you know, Orson Welles-like masterpiece, but it’s a good darn movie.”

The actor also noted that the movie failed at the box office due to social media.

“Social media has shifted so much. Hate, online hate and haters and trolls, and factions and all that has just gotten more galvanised in its toxicity,” explained Levi.

The actor pointed out, “I think there are people who genuinely, unfortunately, want to destroy certain projects because they don’t like them, or they don’t like me, or they don’t like other people involved in them or whatever.”

When asked about the future of Shazam, Levi disclosed that he has “no idea where we go from here”.

“I just hope that or believe that, you know, history will show that it will be one of those things that people will go back to,” he added.

Meanwhile, Levi will next be seen in The Unbreakable Boy.