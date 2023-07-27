 
BTS' Jungkook reveals what it was like to meet Boy Next Door

By
Web Desk

July 27, 2023

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what it was like to meet Boy Next Door
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what it was like to meet Boy Next Door

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook sat down for a live broadcast on Weverse on July 26, where he told his fans what it was like for him to meet the new male group from HYBE, Boy Next Door.

The singer made no secret of his love for his fellow HYBE artists as he sang parts of Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife from Le Sserafim, Get Up from New Jeans and revealed that he had an interaction with Boy Next Door.

He explained that he had been in the middle of practising the choreography for his solo song Seven when they dropped by to greet him. “While practicing 'Seven' in the practice room, BOYNEXTDOOR came to say hi once. It was fascinating, kind of… They looked so young. And I felt old… Like a dinosaur.”


Jungkook added that after he met them and received an album from them, he could hear their excited shouts after they left the room. “On their way out… This was after they handed me their album. I could hear them screaming outside. I thought that was cute.”

He continued on to show his support for the group when he sang bits of their song One And Only.

