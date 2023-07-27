Amir Khan shares heartfelt birthday tribute to wife amidst controversy

Amir Khan, a renowned boxer recently shared a tribute to her wife Faryal Makhdoom on her birthday on Thursday following her slamming him for sending racy texts to another woman.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistani-born British boxer posted a picture of them sitting together taking a pottery class as they smiled sweetly sitting next to each other while posing for the camera, reports Dailymail.

The 36-year-old sports star captioned the post, "Happy birthday Faryal. You deserve the world and more, with a heart emoji."



Amir, who is currently in Dubai posted another photo of her wife in his Instagram stories and wrote, "Since it's 12 am in Dubai, I want to wish Faryal a happy birthday."

His wife looked glamorous while wearing stunning makeup as she posed for a selfie.

The couple has been through difficult times recently after Faryal reacted to her husband's text exchanges with model Sumaira, via a lengthy statement.

In early July, the boxer was accused of contacting model Sumaira and telling her that he was not properly together with his wife.

These accusations were refuted by Amir Khan in a chat with Geo News and he claimed that Sumaira sent him raunchy pictures unsolicited.

Sumaira took to TikTok to address Amir's denial and she labelled him as a liar and threatened to share screenshots of her chat.

All this drama prompted Faryal to address the situation. She posted her remarks in an Instagram story where she stood by her husband and accused Sumaira of launching a hate campaign against the boxer.

Faryal has been married to Amir since 2013 and shares three kids with him.