Fans lose it after BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie interact

K-pop group BTS and Blackpink’s fans lost it after a video surfaced of Jennie and Jungkook interacting with each other. Previously this year, Jennie collaborated with Calvin Klein for a special campaign called Jennie for Calvin Klein.

“Meet our most iconic essentials, refreshed and redefined in our first capsule collection with global icon and superstar, Jennie. Focused on underwear, denim, and apparel, this collection views Calvin Klein’s classics through Jennie’s eyes.”

They then worked together to throw a party full of star-studded attendees in Seoul which was attended by Jungkook and other idols like Rowoon from SF9. A new video shows Jennie who played the role of host for the event quickly greeting Jungkook before moving on.

Fans grew excited after seeing the video between the two Calvin Klein ambassadors with one fan writing: “WE FINALLY GOT THAT VIDEO OF JENNIE & JUNGKOOK TALKING TO EACHOTHER AT THE CALVIN KLEIN EVENT IN SEOUL! LOOK! WE WON ARMYBLINKS!” while another added: “NO WAY, who was hiding this for so looong, we finally got jennie & jungkook talking at the 'jennie for ck launch event'[sic]!!!”