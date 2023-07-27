 
menu menu menu

Fans lose it after BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie interact

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Fans lose it after BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie interact
Fans lose it after BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jennie interact

K-pop group BTS and Blackpink’s fans lost it after a video surfaced of Jennie and Jungkook interacting with each other. Previously this year, Jennie collaborated with Calvin Klein for a special campaign called Jennie for Calvin Klein.

“Meet our most iconic essentials, refreshed and redefined in our first capsule collection with global icon and superstar, Jennie. Focused on underwear, denim, and apparel, this collection views Calvin Klein’s classics through Jennie’s eyes.”

They then worked together to throw a party full of star-studded attendees in Seoul which was attended by Jungkook and other idols like Rowoon from SF9. A new video shows Jennie who played the role of host for the event quickly greeting Jungkook before moving on.

Fans grew excited after seeing the video between the two Calvin Klein ambassadors with one fan writing: “WE FINALLY GOT THAT VIDEO OF JENNIE & JUNGKOOK TALKING TO EACHOTHER AT THE CALVIN KLEIN EVENT IN SEOUL! LOOK! WE WON ARMYBLINKS!” while another added: “NO WAY, who was hiding this for so looong, we finally got jennie & jungkook talking at the 'jennie for ck launch event'[sic]!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Jonnie Irwin hints at possible return to work amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin hints at possible return to work amid terminal cancer battle
Prince William's US visit to coincide with Prince Harry's birthday

Prince William's US visit to coincide with Prince Harry's birthday
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what it was like to meet Boy Next Door

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what it was like to meet Boy Next Door
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'alienated' from pals as career puts 'strain on them' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'alienated' from pals as career puts 'strain on them'
Will.i.am reveals Britney Spears' powerful message on fame in new song 'Mind Your Business'

Will.i.am reveals Britney Spears' powerful message on fame in new song 'Mind Your Business'
Queen Elizabeth strict response after Prince Philip told her to 'shut up' video

Queen Elizabeth strict response after Prince Philip told her to 'shut up'
K-pop group Treasure’s Haruto to go on hiatus

K-pop group Treasure’s Haruto to go on hiatus
Princess Charlotte is 'more than ready' to support Prince George in monarchy video

Princess Charlotte is 'more than ready' to support Prince George in monarchy
Full text of judgement in Prince Harry’s trial against tabloids

Full text of judgement in Prince Harry’s trial against tabloids