Full text of judgement in Prince Harry’s trial against tabloids

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Prince Harry can take some of his lawsuit against media magnate Rupert Murdoch's tabloids to trial, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, but claims of decades-old phone hacking were thrown out for being filed too late.

Prince Harry was not present when the verdict was announced.

The court also rejected one of Harry's central arguments, that there had been a "secret deal" struck between Buckingham Palace and Murdoch's newspaper group to keep quiet the illegal hacking into voicemails of royals' mobile phones.

Read the full text of the judgment below:

Duke of Sussex v NGN Judgment 270723

Duke of Sussex v NGN Judgment 270723 - Free download as PDF File (.pdf), Text File (.txt) or read online for free. Prince Harry vs The Sun










