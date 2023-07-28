Kate Middleton's new initiative sparks reaction from Parliament

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has sparked reactions for her most significant step in her long-term mission to help kids and parents.



The Princess of Wales got a shout-out from the UK Parliament for the ongoing work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, established in June 2021.



The Education Committee has praised the Princess in the paper, published July 18, stating: "The Princess of Wales has done important work to raise the profile of the Early Years through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Its 2020 report 'State of the Nation: Understanding Public Attitudes to the Early Years' stressed the importance of elevating the importance of the early years period in the public consciousness.”

“The ECEC sector is independent, multi-faceted and diverse, and does not always benefit from the same structural lines of communication through local authorities as the school sector. More outreach and strong channels of communication between the sector and the Government are needed to ensure that practitioners feel both valued and heard,” it continued.

Children’s issues have long been a part of the mother-of-three's royal charity work, and she’s honed her focus in recent years on early childhood development and the critical role caretakers play in the first few years of life.



Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mom kicked of the landmark “Shaping Us” campaign to raise awareness to the next level in January as an offshoot of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The initiative has been defined as a major new awareness-raising campaign to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child's life.

Kate has made multiple solo engagements to spread the Shaping Us mission ever since, from spending time with students.