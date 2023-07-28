Meghan Markle forced to exit red carpet at an event with Prince Harry

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was reportedly asked to depart the red carpet in a suspicious moment at an event in Morocco.

The Duchess of Sussex was once instructed to leave her husband and depart the red carpet, a strange occurrence that was never officially explained.

The event, as per reports, took place in 2019, when Meghan and Harry landed in the Casablanca Airport. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were received by the British Ambassador and his wife and later brought to the red carpet event.



When King Charles III's younger son Harry stepped out of the car and was brought to the red carpet to inspect a guard of honour, his wife Meghan was quickly stopped by a member of staff, according to the outlet.

The odd moment attracted reactions from royal fans, saying it was because she's a 'non-royal'.

However, it was not officially revealed why Meghan was not allowed to walk on the red carpet along with her husband.

Meghan put on a stylish display for the event as she wore an elegant red bespoke Valentino dress which she accessorised with a matching red clutch bag, nude heels. She pulled her dark hair back in a tight bun.



"Harry seems perfectly aware that his immediate job will be to inspect the guard of honour as he is buttoning his jacket and is seen walking away without any need to glance back at Meghan, who has her own host throwing their arm out to take her to the side," body language expert Judi James analysed the footage of the interaction and told the Daily Record.

The expert added: "Harry is the first to say something if he feels that his wife is being disrespected in any way," adding that "her status "would make it odd if this was aimed at keeping a non-royal off the red carpet and she is on it later anyway".

Meghan could've been instructed to wait on the side while her husband took part in the military portion of the evening before joining him again later.



Meghan, according to Judi, might 've been gestured off the red carpet because she was pregnant at the time, and the hosts wanted her to feel comfortable.

However, The footage was inconclusive, and that it was "better to not jump to any conclusions," concluded the expert.