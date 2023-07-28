Ariana Grande's estranged husband Dalton Gomez hoping for patch up?

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in May 2021

Ariana Grande's former partner, Dalton Gomez, still has hope that things might get back to normal between them, but he knows that she has moved on with actor Ethan Slater.

A few days ago, Ariana and Dalton's split news was circulating all over social media. But soon after, the American singer started dating the Wicked actor.

Sources say that her ex-husband knows she has moved on, but he still hasn't given up hope and is giving her space.

“Although Dalton knows Ariana has moved on with Ethan, he still hasn’t given up hope that they can make things work. On one hand, Dalton wants to give Ariana her space, but on the other, he’s been trying to remain in contact with her", sources told US magazine.

Ariana, 30 and Dalton, 27 tied the knot in May 2021. Two years after their marriage, the couple parted ways. Where the singer feels to have moved on, her ex-husband is having difficulty accepting reality.

Sources further mentioned: “What they had was the real deal and he’s still coming to terms with the fact that they’ve split."

“His friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he’s still holding out that him and Ariana will get back together", added sources.

Ariana Grande is now dating Ethan Slater. The two met on the set of the Wizard of Oz.