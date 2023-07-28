Soccer Stars take on booze sales in Blake Lively's 'Betty Buzz' promotion

Blake Lively's latest Betty Booze advertisement has struck a chord with fans, especially as it features some well-known faces from her husband Ryan Reynolds' soccer team, Wrexham AFC.

The ad, shared on Betty Booze's official Instagram account on July 27, showcases soccer players James Jones, Rob Lainton, and Luke Young engaging in a friendly competition as salesmen in a liquor store.

The players are given different drinks—Bourbon, Lemonade, and Shiso—and are challenged to sell the maximum number of drinks within a specified time frame. Luke Young, humorously, quips to a customer, "It's Blake Lively's special recipe." In the end, Rob Lainton emerges as the winner, having sold an impressive 37 cans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty Booze (@bettybooze) "The World Cup ... But a different kind of cup," Blake Lively playfully shared with her followers on Instagram.



Back in November 2020, Ryan Reynolds, along with Rob McElhenney, became owners of the Welsh soccer team, Wrexham AFC. Since their ownership, the team has seen remarkable success, winning the National League championship and securing promotion to the English Football League—a significant achievement after a 15-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively launched her own venture, Betty Buzz, in September 2021. The brand's name serves as a touching tribute to her late father, who passed away in June 2021.