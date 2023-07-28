Netflix documentary to reexamines Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Netflix is set to release a new docuseries titled "Depp v. Heard," which delves into the highly publicized defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The trial had gained global attention and was even hailed as the world's first trial by TikTok.

The three-part documentary, directed by Emma Cooper, presents both sides' testimonies side-by-side, offering an exploration of this sensational media event and raising questions about the nature of truth and its role in our modern society.

The primary goal of "Depp v. Heard" is to provide a neutral overview of what transpires when the court of public opinion overshadows reality. The documentary aims to shed light on how such high-profile cases can blur the lines between fact and perception.

This isn't the first time the Depp-Heard trial has become the subject of documentaries. After the trial concluded in Virginia with a jury consisting of seven members, there were various other films and shows covering the case. Notably, a Tubi original movie titled "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" also explored the controversy.

In the June 1, 2022 verdict, the jury largely sided with Johnny Depp, awarding him $10.35 million in damages on all three defamation counts related to a 2018 op-ed written by Amber Heard, although she did not mention Depp's name in the article. On the other hand, Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was granted $2 million in damages.

Subsequent to the trial, Amber Heard sat down for an interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie in June, where she expressed understanding for the jury's decision and emphasized that she does not blame them. She acknowledged Depp's popularity as a beloved character and actor, which she believes influenced public sentiment during the trial.

Both parties began appealing the verdict, but later in the year, they reached a settlement, dropping their appeals. Heard confirmed the settlement in December and stated that it was a tough decision, but it offered her the opportunity to free herself from something she had been trying to leave behind for over six years. The settlement included Heard paying Depp $1 million, which he pledged to donate to charity.

"Depp v. Heard" will premiere on Netflix on August 16, allowing viewers to revisit the high-profile case and gain new insights into its complexities.



