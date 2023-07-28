 
Leona Lewis, husband Dennis Jauch celebrate 13-year anniversary with sizzling snaps

Web Desk

July 28, 2023

Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch are celebrating their 13-year anniversary with intimate snaps.

On Friday the superstar singer, 38, took to Instagram the evening prior where she and her dancer beau, 35, marked the occasion with intimate snaps.

The X Factor star penned: '13 years in love. Happy anniversary moon. The monsoon on our wedding day keeps bringing us all the love our hearts can hold.'

Dennis shared a short video from their wedding day to his Instagram, to mark the special occasion.

He wrote alongside: '13 years of living on cloud 9. 4 years of being married to an angel. 1 year of being a dad to our little coco. I AM WHOLE.'

Leona and Dennis tied the knot in 2019 in an idyllic Tuscan vineyard, eight years after they first met when he worked as her backing dancer. 

