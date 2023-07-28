Gerard Pique shares his two cents on Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro breakup

Gerard Pique shared his advice to Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro following their split after going through a very public breakup with Shakira.

The former Barcelona star said he prefers to keep details of his relationship private and would advice the former lovers the same.

Pique was subjected to immense backlash following his split from the Waka Waka singer, who targeted him in her songs post breakup.

Sharing his two cents on dealing with a public breakup, he said, "I think it's better that these things.... I don't like people talking about this.”

“That's it,” he added, as per Marca Magazine, “the statement has been read, it's fine and from there you can give opinions, I say this from my own experience."

"It's better that they keep it to themselves, they will know, and deal with it as best they can," the athlete said.

Rosalia and Rauw shocked their fans after they announced they have called it quits after spending three years together.

"Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case it was not because of third parties or infidelity,'' Rauw said.

Speaking of her split, Rosalia said, "This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for being understanding and respectful."

Meanwhile, Rauw was seen enjoying in a river with Gerard's ex Shakira in Puerto Rico.