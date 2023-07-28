Rosalía addresses breakup with Rauw Alejandro: ‘I love, respect, and admire Rauw’

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro made their relationship public in September 2021

Rosalía, the talented Con Altura singer, has spoken out about her recent breakup with fellow musician Rauw Alejandro after more than three years together.

In a heartfelt statement posted on her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old artist addressed the situation with grace and gratitude.

"I love, respect, and admire Rauw. I'm not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting," she wrote in Spanish.

The statement came shortly after Rosalía's emotional performance at Lollapalooza Paris, where she poured her heart into her song Hentai.

Fan-filmed videos captured touching moments of the singer wiping her eyes while delivering a soulful piano rendition of the track. The crowd's unwavering support helped her through the song, and she smiled.

In the midst of the breakup revelation, Rauw Alejandro previously addressed the situation in a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Toda singer confirmed that they ended their engagement a few months ago and refuted any involvement of third parties or infidelity in their split. He also expressed his desire to protect their true love story from baseless public allegations.

Rosalía and Alejandro's relationship first came to light in August 2021, and they publicly acknowledged their romance on social media the following month.

The couple's engagement was later announced in March through the music video for their joint EP RR's song Beso.