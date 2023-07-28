 
menu menu menu

Rosalía addresses breakup with Rauw Alejandro: ‘I love, respect, and admire Rauw’

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro made their relationship public in September 2021
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro made their relationship public in September 2021

Rosalía, the talented Con Altura singer, has spoken out about her recent breakup with fellow musician Rauw Alejandro after more than three years together. 

In a heartfelt statement posted on her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old artist addressed the situation with grace and gratitude.

"I love, respect, and admire Rauw. I'm not paying attention to the movies. We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you all for understanding and respecting," she wrote in Spanish.

The statement came shortly after Rosalía's emotional performance at Lollapalooza Paris, where she poured her heart into her song Hentai

Fan-filmed videos captured touching moments of the singer wiping her eyes while delivering a soulful piano rendition of the track. The crowd's unwavering support helped her through the song, and she smiled.

In the midst of the breakup revelation, Rauw Alejandro previously addressed the situation in a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Toda singer confirmed that they ended their engagement a few months ago and refuted any involvement of third parties or infidelity in their split. He also expressed his desire to protect their true love story from baseless public allegations.

Rosalía and Alejandro's relationship first came to light in August 2021, and they publicly acknowledged their romance on social media the following month. 

The couple's engagement was later announced in March through the music video for their joint EP RR's song Beso.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique shares his two cents on Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro breakup

Gerard Pique shares his two cents on Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro breakup
ITV chef James Martin blows up at production team in leaked audio

ITV chef James Martin blows up at production team in leaked audio
Ethan Slater keen on co-parenting with ex Lilly Jay amid Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater keen on co-parenting with ex Lilly Jay amid Ariana Grande romance
Royal family reaction to Prince Harry’s court battle laid bare

Royal family reaction to Prince Harry’s court battle laid bare
Leona Lewis, husband Dennis Jauch celebrate 13-year anniversary with sizzling snaps

Leona Lewis, husband Dennis Jauch celebrate 13-year anniversary with sizzling snaps
Travis Scott releases fourth album 'Utopia' with impressive collaborations

Travis Scott releases fourth album 'Utopia' with impressive collaborations
Prince Harry’s US story is ‘catnip’ for historians

Prince Harry’s US story is ‘catnip’ for historians
Elon Musk congratulates two-time ex-wife Talulah Riley on her engagement

Elon Musk congratulates two-time ex-wife Talulah Riley on her engagement

‘Prince Harry has lost his attempt to shame royal family’

‘Prince Harry has lost his attempt to shame royal family’