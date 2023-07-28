Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently explained how Lizzo’s song, Pink set the beginning of the movie.



Speaking to IndieWire, Gerwig revealed, “When Lizzo came on, she basically wrote and riffed on top of what composers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt had written as a base.”

The movie-maker stated, “Lizzo knew exactly what was funny about the film, and what she was doing with her lyrics was the same kind of humour that we were doing.”

It is pertinent to mention that Barbie movie’s soundtrack also feature singers like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and more.

However, Lizzo’s track set the tone of the movie as Gerwig mentioned, “When Lizzo was literally singing what you’re seeing on screen, it was so deeply funny and all of sudden, as a result, it felt like it all went together.”

Barbie editor Houy spoke to IndieWire, “Lizzo’s song suddenly changed the way people saw the beginning of the movie.”

“It solved all of the problems we were having, which weren’t crazy, but I remember everyone suddenly got the tone of the movie immediately in a way they hadn’t before,” continued Houy.

Meanwhile, composer Ronson told NME that how Gerwig immediately “loved Pink song”.

“Greta loved it so much that she ran out of the room and played it for Margot over the phone,” remarked Ronson.

Reflecting on movie’s overall soundtrack, the composer pointed out, “The thing I learned very, very quickly doing the score for Barbie is that you’re always serving the picture. You’re always serving the emotion.”

While praising Gerwig, Ronson added, “It made sense that it was female-heavy, and then we just kind of went from the top. Greta has so much good will because of her movies, and she’s just so cool.”