 
menu menu menu

Taylor Swift's Seattle concerts generate 2.3 magnitude 'Swift Quakes'

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Taylor Swift's Seattle concerts generate 2.3 magnitude 'Swift Quakes'

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed singer who recently entered the Billions Club on Spotify for the fourth time, is loved by her fans and they have been the cause of seismic activity, what is now being termed as Swift Quakes.

According to CNN, the singer's Eras Tour dates at Seattle's Lumen Field on July 22 and 23 have observed record attendance and the dance activity of the fans of the concert caused a seismic activity that was equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

People magazine reports that a geology professor from Western Washington University noted the Swift Quakes.

The professor said, "After comparing the data from both nights of the concert, I clearly saw the same pattern of signals and upon overlaying on top of each other, they appeared to be identical."

Caplan-Auerbach pointed out that there was some kind of Beast Quakes in 2011 when the Seattle Seahawks went wild over Marshawn Lynch's incredible touchdown during the NFC wildcard game against the New Orleans Saints.

She revealed the Swift Quakes caused double shaking as compared to Beast Quakes.

The professor added that the main difference between Beast and Swiftie quakes for the duration of shaking as a concert goes longer than cheering after a touchdown in an NFL game.

Caplan-Auerbach said that she collected almost 10 hours of data from the concert adding that the music, people, speakers and beat produces energy that can drive into the ground and shake it. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency
Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?
Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande

Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande
Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie

Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie
Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’
Laura Whitmore reveals inspiration behind 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'

Laura Whitmore reveals inspiration behind 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'