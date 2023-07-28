Taylor Swift's Seattle concerts generate 2.3 magnitude 'Swift Quakes'

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed singer who recently entered the Billions Club on Spotify for the fourth time, is loved by her fans and they have been the cause of seismic activity, what is now being termed as Swift Quakes.



According to CNN, the singer's Eras Tour dates at Seattle's Lumen Field on July 22 and 23 have observed record attendance and the dance activity of the fans of the concert caused a seismic activity that was equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

People magazine reports that a geology professor from Western Washington University noted the Swift Quakes.

The professor said, "After comparing the data from both nights of the concert, I clearly saw the same pattern of signals and upon overlaying on top of each other, they appeared to be identical."

Caplan-Auerbach pointed out that there was some kind of Beast Quakes in 2011 when the Seattle Seahawks went wild over Marshawn Lynch's incredible touchdown during the NFC wildcard game against the New Orleans Saints.

She revealed the Swift Quakes caused double shaking as compared to Beast Quakes.

The professor added that the main difference between Beast and Swiftie quakes for the duration of shaking as a concert goes longer than cheering after a touchdown in an NFL game.

Caplan-Auerbach said that she collected almost 10 hours of data from the concert adding that the music, people, speakers and beat produces energy that can drive into the ground and shake it.