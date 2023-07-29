Shawn Mendes shows off ripped abs on serene Ibiza getaway

Shawn Mendes is making the most of his leisure time in the beautiful destination of Ibiza, Spain!

The 24-year-old singer, known for his hit "Stitches," proudly displayed his well-toned abs while enjoying his vacation in the popular Spanish hotspot. Donning a stylish green swimsuit, he embarked on a boating adventure with a group of friends, exploring the stunning waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

During the excursion, Mendes indulged in various relaxing activities, which included taking a refreshing dip in the sea and sharing something amusing on his phone with his friends, who were elegantly lounging on the boat in their bikinis.

As the day progressed, Shawn Mendes added a touch of fashion to his ensemble by throwing on a crisp white button-down shirt, carrying a denim tote bag, and donning sleek black sunglasses.

This European getaway arrives shortly after Shawn's romantic reconnection with his ex, Camila Cabello, 26, in June. The couple, who previously dated for two years, decided to go their separate ways once again after their November 2021 split.