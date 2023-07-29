'Barbie' surpasses $700M Global Box Office mark

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has had a remarkable run at the box office, grossing over $700 million worldwide, and breaking records for Warner Bros. as the highest-earning movie in a single week with an impressive $578.5 million.

With this outstanding performance, the film is now on track to become a member of the prestigious billion-dollar club on a global scale. Additionally, it is set to become the highest-grossing movie ever directed by a solo female director, not accounting for inflation.

In combination with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," "Barbie" contributed to the fifth-largest week in the history of the domestic box office, with a total estimated revenue of around $500 million. The exact figures will be confirmed by Comscore later on Friday.

According to Paul Dergarabedian, the chief box office analyst at Comscore, “Like a perfect game in bowling or a no-hitter in baseball, a $500 million domestic week at the box office is an elusive commodity happening only four times prior in box office history and only once outside of mid- to late-December. And it has never happened in July until now. It is incredible achievement owed in large part to the Barbenheimer craze that has boosted the fortunes of the entire theatrical marketplace.”

The list of top-grossing weeks at the box office has been previously dominated by blockbuster titles like "Avengers: Endgame," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avatar," according to Comscore.

As the film's successful run continues, the question remains where "Barbie" will ultimately land in terms of global earnings by Sunday. Some projections indicate that it might even cross the $750 million mark, solidifying its position as the third-highest-grossing title of 2023, all within its second weekend of release.

The current top earners of the year are "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" from Illumination/Universal with $1.34 billion, followed by Marvel/Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" with $844.8 million, and Universal's "Fast X" with $704.9 million.



