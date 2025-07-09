'Slow Horses' gets major update about season renewal

Apple TV+ renews 'Slow Horses' for season seven

Slow Horses is considered one of the hit shows of AppleTV+. Given its popularity, the streamer has given the show a green light for a seventh season.



According to reports, Season 7 will have six episodes, as it is based on Mick Herron's critically acclaimed novels.

Robert McKillop will serve as director, and Ben Vanstone will be the producer for the upcoming season. Moreover, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman are among the executive producers.

The series received high praise from the streamer's executives. For example, Jay Hunt, who is a creative director, Europe, for Apple TV+, said, “Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action.

He also praised the show's lead star, Gary Oldman, for "a magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses' slightly inept spycraft.”

In the meantime, the Slow Horses, whose season three won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing, has season five in line, which is set to premiere on September 24.