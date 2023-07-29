Camila Cabello NOT romantically involved with new-single Rauw Alejandro 

 
By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Camila Cabello and newly-single Ruaw Alejandro sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together at two events in a week.

Following their outings at the Inter Miami soccer game and at the Premios Juventud, some media reports claimed that the duo is seeing each other.

However, debunking all such rumours, an insider told People Magazine that the speculations about the Havana hitmaker and the Te felicito singer dating are "100 percent not true."

"They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event," the source added.

This comes just a week after Alejandro announced his separation from Spanish singer Rosalía after three years of dating.

Speaking of their split, he said, "Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case it was not because of third parties or infidelity.”

Rosalia also said, "This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for being understanding and respectful."

Meanwhile, Alejandro was also seen enjoying in a river with Shakira in Puerto Rico. 

