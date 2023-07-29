Bella Hadid adjusting to ‘single life’ after Marc Kalman breakup

Bella Hadid is focusing on her career ever since she parted ways from beau Marc Kalman and does not really want to start dating again.

According to Us Weekly, close friends of the supermodel have been trying to set her up with someone but she is “not really in the mood.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bella had called it quits with Kalman “some time ago” with an insider claiming that there are “no hard feelings on either side.”

Now, the source claimed that sister of Gigi Hadid is “adjusting to single life” and is not eager to get back in the dating scene.

“Bella isn’t focused on dating at the moment,” the insider said. “She’s still in the process of adjusting to the single life after her split from Marc.”

The source said that even though her “friends have been wanting to set her up,” she is “really not in the mood right now.”

“She’s really proud of her sobriety and is focused on her well-being and her career for now,” the source said before adding, “She’ll get back out into the dating scene when the time is right, but for now she’s happy on her own.”

Hadid was very private about her romance with Kalman, with whom she was seen first time in 2020 when they were captured leaving a café in New York City together.

Revealing why she keeps her romantic life private, Bella told Vogue, “I think that’s why things have been able to last.”

She added, “When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it.”