Florence Pugh walks hand in hand with pal Jacob Smith after fun night out

Florence Pugh looked stunning as she walked hand in hand with her pal while leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night.

The actress, 27, put on a stylish display as she stepped out of the celebrity hotspot walking hand-in-hand with her friend Jacob Smith.

The Little Women star showed off her incredible sense of style in a vibrant red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, which she accessorised with an array of gold necklaces.

Florence has been celebrating the release of her hotly-anticipated new biopic Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy.

Cillian, 47, starred as the titular character, scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic, while Florence portrayed psychiatrist and Communist Party member Jean Tatlock.