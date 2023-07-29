Florence Pugh walks hand in hand with pal Jacob Smith after fun night out

|July 29, 2023
Florence Pugh looked stunning as she walked hand in hand with her pal while leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night.
The actress, 27, put on a stylish display as she stepped out of the celebrity hotspot walking hand-in-hand with her friend Jacob Smith.
The Little Women star showed off her incredible sense of style in a vibrant red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, which she accessorised with an array of gold necklaces.
Florence has been celebrating the release of her hotly-anticipated new biopic Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy.
Cillian, 47, starred as the titular character, scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic, while Florence portrayed psychiatrist and Communist Party member Jean Tatlock.