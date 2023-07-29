 
Dua Lipa ecstatic as her ‘Barbie’ song ‘Dance The night’ makes Top 5 in U.K.

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Dua Lipa is celebrating as her disco themed Barbie song Dance The Night makes it to the Top 5 in U.K. charts.

The singer took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes video of Margot Robbie and other dancers rehearsing for the dance sequence in the movie. 

The video then shifts to Ryan Gosling doing a solo dance and ultimately to Barbie’s party in the movie where everyone’s dancing to the song.

Along with the video, the ecstatic songwriter also shared a lengthy note revealing that she wrote the song herself to express Barbie’s feelings.

She wrote: “Dance The Night is Top 5 in the UK!

The first thing I saw from the Barbie movie when @iammarkronson asked me to write the song for the big dance scene in the film was the cast dance rehearsals. We then set off with the plan to write a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film."

"Fast forward to seeing the song we wrote together alongside @wyattish and @carolineailin come to life on the big screen was a very surreal moment for me."

"The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self. I’m so grateful to all of you dancing at home with us and for Greta and Mark for trusting me with this task!!! Send me your videos of you dancing the night away!!!”

