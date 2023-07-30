 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle knows her 'success' lies in distance from Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Meghan Markle believes she can do a better job in her career without Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has received failures recently in the professional domain of her life, is trying to take on projects without her husband.

A source tells Bella Magazine: "Meghan feels she'll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry - even though he always gives her his full support."

The source adds that Meghan's fresh contract with WME talent agency "is about making [her] a power player in Hollywood", which backs up

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield reveals: "One of the rumours is that Meghan has set up shop in a hotel suite across from her agency William Morris Endeavour and that she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities."

She added: "She wants to be a power player in Hollywood and that this is not the direction that Harry has any desire to go."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles told Princess Diana 'I'll be there for you' on wedding day video

King Charles told Princess Diana 'I'll be there for you' on wedding day
Francis Ford Coppola cheers 'cinema' victory with 'Barbenheimer' splash

Francis Ford Coppola cheers 'cinema' victory with 'Barbenheimer' splash
Prince William, Kate Middleton life is like 'Jane Austen novel': Here's Why video

Prince William, Kate Middleton life is like 'Jane Austen novel': Here's Why
Twitter reacts to Kanye West brief comeback to quick suspension

Twitter reacts to Kanye West brief comeback to quick suspension
Holly Willoughby cuts a stylish figure in yellow dress during Portugal getaway video

Holly Willoughby cuts a stylish figure in yellow dress during Portugal getaway
Meghan Markle 'not concerned' as UK keeps disliking her: 'Minus ratings' video

Meghan Markle 'not concerned' as UK keeps disliking her: 'Minus ratings'
Dua Lipa ecstatic as her ‘Barbie’ song ‘Dance The Night’ makes Top 5 in U.K. video

Dua Lipa ecstatic as her ‘Barbie’ song ‘Dance The Night’ makes Top 5 in U.K.
Will Meghan Markle turn 46 in August?

Will Meghan Markle turn 46 in August?

Meghan Markle got her name changed on Archie's birth certificate? video

Meghan Markle got her name changed on Archie's birth certificate?