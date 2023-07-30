Sofía Vergara to promote 'Toty' on HSN amidst divorce news

Actress Sofía Vergara has exciting plans in store as she announced her upcoming appearance on the Home Shopping Network (HSN).

The 51-year-old Modern Family alum shared a selfie from the plane, revealing she is en route to Tampa, Florida, to promote her new beauty brand, Toty, on the network. She expressed her enthusiasm with the caption, "Tampa here we go! HSN," on her Instagram Story, accompanied by an airplane sticker and tagging her beauty brand's account.

Vergara also took to her Instagram feed to inform her followers about her HSN appearance. She shared a photo of herself dressed in a vibrant yellow dress, basking in the sun while posing with one of her Toty products. The subsequent slide displayed the message, "Join Sofia Vergara on HSN on July 31st. Tune in on HSN & at HSN.com," featuring the Toty and HSN logos at the bottom.

Captioning the post, she invited everyone to join her on HSN as she reveals her beauty secrets with @toty.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding her HSN appearance, it was recently revealed on July 18 that Sofía Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, are going through a divorce after seven years of marriage.

Both of them addressed this news in a statement shared with Page Six, acknowledging that it was a "difficult decision."



Excitement for her new beauty brand and HSN appearance is sure to remain undeterred as fans await to see Sofía Vergara share her beauty insights and products with the world.