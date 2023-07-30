 
Police rush to Nicki Minaj’s L.A residence after calls inform of shooting

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

The trend of swatting incidents involving celebrities in Los Angeles continues, with Nicki Minaj being the latest victim.

On Saturday afternoon, someone called 911 claiming that someone had been shot at her house in the San Fernando Valley. L.A. County Sheriff Deputies responded with lights and sirens, only to find that it was a false report.

This is not the first time that Nicki has been targeted with a swatting call. Just last month, TMZ reported that police were called to her home after a false 911 child abuse claim.

However, after speaking with Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty, and examining their almost 3-year-old child, the police determined that there was no abuse.

Unfortunately, the Barbie World singer is not the only celebrity to have been targeted with swatting calls. Other famous individuals such as Miley Cyrus, Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Rihanna, and Justin Timberlake have also been victims of this dangerous prank.

Swatting is a criminal act that involves making a false report to emergency services in order to get a SWAT team or other law enforcement agency to respond to a situation that doesn't actually exist. 

The perpetrators of these calls often use technology to disguise their phone number and location, making it difficult for law enforcement to track them down.

It is unclear why someone keeps targeting Nicki with these false reports, and police are currently investigating the matter. 

