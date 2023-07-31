 
menu menu menu

Gigi Hadid looks stylish as she celebrates sister Alana Hadid's birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Gigi Hadid looks stylish as she celebrates sister Alana Hadids birthday
Gigi Hadid looks stylish as she celebrates sister Alana Hadid's birthday

Gigi Hadid extended love and birthday wishes to her sister Alana Hadid and also gives a glimpse of her birthday bash.

Gigi 28, showed off her slim figure in an elegant white dress with strategic cut-outs as she celebrated her sister Alana Hadid's 40th toga-themed birthday party.

The event was toga-themed, with the blonde supermodel's sisters Alana and Marielle rocking similar variations on Roman and Greek gowns in honour of the occasion.

Gigi Hadid looks stylish as she celebrates sister Alana Hadids birthday

Gigi wore her signature blonde locks in a tight knot and her toga ensemble with a thin silver necklace and dainty pearl earrings.

The Never Have I Ever star wore simple cream coloured ballet flats to complete the look.

'Celebrating our sister!' the Los Angeles–born beauty captioned the family photo that she shared on Instagram for her millions of followers.

While Bella Hadid is arguably the most famous of Gigi's siblings, all in all, there are five Hadid children: Gigi, Bella, Marielle, Alana and Anwar.

Marielle and Alana are the eldest Hadids and come from Mohamed Hadid's first marriage to Mary Butler back in the early 90s.

The birthday girl is the second eldest Hadid child, having been born on July 27, 1985.

Alana lives in New York City, where she makes a living as a fashion designer, unlike her model siblings.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘trying to hard’ to ‘sell the monarchy’ video

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘trying to hard’ to ‘sell the monarchy’
'Oppenheimer' blends color, black-and-white to evoke powerful perspectives

'Oppenheimer' blends color, black-and-white to evoke powerful perspectives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking major step to reconcile with royals video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking major step to reconcile with royals
Jennifer Garner cuts a casual figure for morning stroll around Brentwood video

Jennifer Garner cuts a casual figure for morning stroll around Brentwood
Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case

Prince Harry has ‘a lot to answer for’ in High Court case
Lady Gaga breaks her silence on losing friend Tony Bennett at age of 96

Lady Gaga breaks her silence on losing friend Tony Bennett at age of 96

Judi Dench gives update on health: 'I can’t see on a film set any more'

Judi Dench gives update on health: 'I can’t see on a film set any more'
Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has no signs of improvement

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has no signs of improvement

Jill Duggar continues to spill out ‘family secrets’ in her tell-all memoir: Deets inside

Jill Duggar continues to spill out ‘family secrets’ in her tell-all memoir: Deets inside