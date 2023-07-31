Travis Scott's "Meltdown" lyrics stir controversy over alleged references to Timothée Chalamet

In his latest track "Meltdown," rapper Travis Scott appears to take a jab at actor Timothée Chalamet, who has been rumored to be dating Scott's ex-partner, Kylie Jenner.

The lyrics mention a "Willy Wonka factory," possibly alluding to Chalamet's upcoming role as Willy Wonka in the film "Wonka." The song has caught attention due to its potential references to the rumored romantic entanglements between the celebrities.



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had a relationship that was on-and-off since 2017 and share two children. However, reports earlier this year indicated that they had parted ways. In April, rumors began swirling about Jenner's possible involvement with Timothée Chalamet, with sources describing their relationship as "casual."

Speculation suggests that Chalamet and Jenner may have crossed paths through model Kendall Jenner, Kylie's sister, who was linked to music superstar Bad Bunny. The connection between the stars has fueled rumors and interest among fans and media alike.

Travis Scott's new album "Utopia" marks his first full-length release since the tragic 2021 Astroworld music festival incident, where 10 people lost their lives in a crowd crush.

The situation remains a topic of interest within the entertainment world, as audiences dissect the music and speculate on the dynamics between the celebrities involved.

