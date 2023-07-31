Shakira's name echoes through nightclub as her ex Gerard Pique takes the stage

Shakira's name echoes through the nightclub as her ex-Gerard Pique takes the stage

Gerard Pique got caught up in an awkward moment as the name of his partner Shakira got chanted at him in Madrid on Saturday.



Gerard took to the stage at a nightclub in the Spanish capital to mark the Kings League tournament that he founded last year.

As Gerard tried to conduct a speech with a microphone in hand, he had to face an awkward moment when the people present started chanting the name of his ex Shakira at him, reports Metro.

Gerard and Shakira stayed together for 11 years and announced their split last year (2022). The former couple share two young kids named Milan and Sasha.

Shakira announced their split by releasing a statement, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority. We ask that you respect our family's privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

In an interview with People magazine last month, Shakira reflected on her split with Gerard. She also touched on rumours of Gerard cheating on her.

The hitmaker said that she found out through the media about being betrayed by her husband, adding that it was a very vulnerable time for her as her father was in ICU then.

Since Shakira's split with Gerard, the singer has sparked romance rumours with Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton.