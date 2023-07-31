Kim Kardashian celebrates son Saint’s ‘dreams coming true’ on soccer tour

Kim Kardashian is taking a trip around the world to soccer games with son Saint

Kim Kardashian is on a summer soccer trip with her son Saint, whose a huge fan of the game. Their most recent stop: Japan! The mom and son duo along with Saint’s friend met soccer idols Christiano Ronaldo and Neymar Junior.

“Soccer tour continued to Japan where the boys got to watch @psg vs. @alnassr! So thankful that our boys dreams are coming true,” she captioned the post.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share snaps from their trip to the PSG and Al-Nassr game. In the first pic Kardashian posed with son Saint, his friend and his mom. She wore a white tank top tucked into white metallic pants.

The Kardashians star completed her look with a sleek ponytail and winged eye-liner. The 42-year-old posed alone in the next photo, where she looked as chic as ever.

She then shared a clip of Saint and his friend frantically waving at Neymar Jr from their seats and another of the football icon tossing them his shirt as he passes by them.

Saint and his friend also got to meet football legend Christiano Ronaldo, who also took pictures with him.

In her soccer tour, Kardashian previously took Saint and his friend to watch Inter Miami play in Florida. Saint and his friend could be seen ecstatic as they met Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his new recruit Lionel Messi.

"I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games.