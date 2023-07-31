Sharon Canu, Ashley Cole's new wife, shares stunning first photo from wedding

 
By
Web Desk

July 31, 2023

Ashley Cole's wife Sharon Canu has shared the first photo from their wedding ceremony. Ashley married Sharon Canu in an intimate ceremony held in Italy attended by friends and family.

His marriage comes 13 years after his split from ex-wife Cheryl.

Sharon shared a stunning photo from the special occasion on Instagram. The photo featured the couple Sharon and Ashley holding hands while standing on the stage. A plume of rainbow can also be seen in the background.

Sharon looked glamorous in her stunning bridal dress, a bardot-style gown, with her hair tied back into a bun.

The football star Ashley rocked in the navy-coloured suit. She captioned the post, "Mr and Mrs Cole."

Several friends and fans, taking to the comment section, have expressed their love and well wishes for the couple. John Terry congratulated the couple saying, "Wow what an amazing photo and the most incredible wedding."

Christine Lampard wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous." Suzie Wells commented, "Congratulations beautiful girl you looked absolutely beautiful."

Ashley met his new wife while playing for AS Roma in 2014, four years after his split from his ex-wife Cheryl. The couple shares two kids, Jaxon and Grace Cole. 

