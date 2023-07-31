Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay

Matt Damon recently appeared in Christopher Nolan's history epic 'Oppenheimer'

Hollywood heartthrobs Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth made quite the stylish statement as they enjoyed a double date in Byron Bay, Australia.

The two movie stars were spotted donning almost matching blue plaid shirts while taking their wives, Luciana Barroso and Elsa Pataky, for a delightful beachside lunch with friends.

Damon, aged 52, exuded charm as he carried three beautifully wrapped boxes, expertly tied together with a neat black ribbon. The Oppenheimer actor complemented his look with dark blue jeans.

On the other hand, Hemsworth, 39, showcased his suave side in aviator sunglasses, pairing his blue checkered shirt with a white vest top underneath. A long silver neck chain and tan trousers added to his effortlessly cool ensemble.

The lovely wives, Barroso, 47, and Pataky, 47, looked chic as they strolled side by side. Luciana rocked a boho-style white crop top with a gold necklace and chic green tailored trousers, while

Elsa looked stunning in a purple ruched long-sleeved dress adorned with cut-outs. Light accessories, including a necklace, hoop earrings, rings, black sunglasses, and a crossbody satchel, perfectly complemented her attire.

These Hollywood heartthrobs have publicly expressed their love and admiration for their better halves. Recently, Hemsworth sweetly declared his affection for Pataky on her 47th birthday in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Damon shared that he made a pact with his wife that he would take time off from work but wouldn’t say no if director Christopher Nolan approached him for a role, which eventually led him to star in Nolan's Oppenheimer.