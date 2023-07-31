Rita Wilson's song 'When This Is Over' gains spotlight on Spotify playlist

Rita Wilson's song 'When This Is Over' gains the spotlight on Spotify's playlist

Rita Wilson, a renowned actress, singer and songwriter, recently delighted his fans by revealing that her song When This Is Over has resurfaced getting a lot of attention and has earned a spot on Spotify's esteemed playlist New Traditions Country Heroes.

The song was originally released during the pandemic and features an astounding collaboration between Jimmie Allen, Tauren Well, and The Oak Ridge Boys with Rita Wilson.

Taking to Instagram, Rita shared the news with her fans and thanked Spotify for featuring her song in their acclaimed playlist over the weekend.



New Traditions Country Heroes is a playlist on Spotify that features emerging talent. When This Is Over, gives a message of perseverance and unity amid crises. It spreads the message of optimism and unity through its touching lyrics.



Rita Wilson also provided a link to the playlist in her Instagram stories for listeners who want to feel the magic of her song.

In addition to this Rita has also released several albums captivating listeners with her soulful voice. Her album AM/FM features her interpretation of classic songs. Her album titled after her name, Rita Wilson features songs written by herself.

She has explored various genres in her music including folk, pop and country and has collaborated with various artists.