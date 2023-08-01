Angus Cloud was struggling to deal with death of his father

Angus Cloud, who breathed his last on Sunday, buried his father last week and intensely struggled with his loss, according to the actor's family.

Cloud, who rose to prominence for his role as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in HBO’s "Euphoria", was only 25 years of age when he passed.

No cause of the emerging actor's sad demise was given but from the statement, it seems like Cloud was struggling to deal with the death of his father, which occurred a week prior.

The actor's family said in a statement on Monday: "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”



The added: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."



Cloud, in an interview with Variety in August 2022, revealed that it “bothers” him when fans compare him to his character, Fezco.

“It does bother me. When people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he told the outlet.