Barbie fans express their disappointment over ‘horrifically unfunny’ joke in the movie

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Barbie fans have expressed their disappointment over a “pathetic” joke calling it “the worst moment” in the movie.

Director Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the movie with her husband Noah Baumbach, had many hilarious moments, however, one joke in the movie was not appreciated by the viewers.

In one of the scenes, Barbie is shown having an “existential crisis” after her return to Barbieland, as it was taken over by the Kens.

Margot Robbie’s character quips to America Ferrera’s, “I’m not pretty anymore. I’m not ‘stereotypical Barbie’ pretty.”

Following this line, Helen Mirren as a narrator said, “Note to the moviemakers: Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast if you want to make this point.”

The joke however did not go well with the audience as some of them took to social media and shared their thoughts.

One wrote, “I actually hated that and it made the scene less impactful to me.”

“Literally THE worst moment in the film. horrifically unfunny and pathetically self-apologetic. self-awareness doesn’t make the choice any better,” another remarked.

“I see so many ppl loving this line, but it kinda upset me?? like the narrator reinforcing the idea that there ARE women who could complain abt 'being ugly' and that would be valid bc they arent beautiful like margot robbie???” another chimed in.

A third user added, “This was the only part of the movie I would have changed actually. Just because someone is gorgeous doesn’t mean they can’t FEEL unpretty.”

Meanwhile, some claimed that the scene was effective as Mirren’s narration was the precise thought that came into their head when the line was said.

