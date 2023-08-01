Zooey Deschanel talks breaking free from 'likability trap' in pursuit of interesting roles

Zooey Deschanel, the beloved California native known for her deadpan comedy and emotional performances, is stepping into a new phase of her career, unburdened by the pressure of being likable.

From her early TV appearances to starring roles in cult classics like Elf, The Hitchhiker's Guide to The Galaxy, and 500 Days of Summer, Deschanel has captivated audiences with her charming characters. However, she reveals that the weight of likability became a trap, leading her to sacrifice the depth of her roles for the sake of pleasing audiences.



Breaking free from this constraint, Deschanel is making her grand return to television in Apple TV+'s dark comedy, Physical, where she sheds her signature locks and lilting voice to portray the big blonde southern soap star turned fitness guru, Kelly Kilmartin.

Deschanel explains that the role allowed her to explore femininity and the line between artifice and authenticity.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, Deschanel admits that she is relieved not to be the protagonist in Physical, as it gives her the freedom to portray complex characters without the pressure of being constantly likable.

She values the opportunity to tell interesting stories and fully immerse herself in supporting roles, such as her upcoming performance alongside Casey Affleck in the biographical film Dreamin' Wild, where she plays real-life drummer Nancy.

Despite her successful projects and enduring fame, Deschanel opens up about the discomfort of being constantly in the public eye, hindering her ability to observe and disappear into her surroundings. However, her loving family, including her partner, Property Brother Jonathan Scott, and their two children, provide her with a sense of grounding and support.

Regarding her iconic roles, Deschanel takes pride in her past work and the lifelong friendships formed with her New Girl co-stars. However, she is excited to move forward and embrace new opportunities, marching to the beat of her own drummer, unconcerned with others' opinions of her.

With her focus on challenging and interesting roles, Deschanel remains unbothered by the opinions of others, fully embracing her uniqueness and passion for storytelling.