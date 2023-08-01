 
menu menu menu

Angus Cloud remembered his late dad Conor before sudden death: 'Miss u breh'

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Angus Cloud remembered his late dad Conor before sudden death: Miss u breh
Angus Cloud remembered his late dad Conor before sudden death: 'Miss u breh'

Angus Cloud remembered his late father Conor Hickey just weeks before his own death.

The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Fezco in Euphoria, "intensely struggled" following his father death in May. 

Thexz star’s dad breathed his last after a “short illness” leaving behind the mourning actor, who honoured him with special tribute just weeks before his own death.

Angus dropped a snap of his father donning red hoodie pared with red sweats smiling for the camera, and wrote in caption, “miss u breh.”

The family of the North Hollywood actor, who rose to fame with HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama, shocked his fans after they revealed that he tragically passed away.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family penned in the official statement.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they added.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

The statement concluded, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' achieves milestone recognition as a Diamond-Certified hit video

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' achieves milestone recognition as a Diamond-Certified hit
Meghan Markle sends ‘powerful’ message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud video

Meghan Markle sends ‘powerful’ message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud
Kate Middleton inspires Meghan Markle to take up a rare gesture

Kate Middleton inspires Meghan Markle to take up a rare gesture

Prince William and Kate Middleton to make major change in Balmoral plan

Prince William and Kate Middleton to make major change in Balmoral plan
‘Barbie’, an ode to mothers, daughters, and their shared love for dolls

‘Barbie’, an ode to mothers, daughters, and their shared love for dolls
Zooey Deschanel talks breaking free from 'likability trap' in pursuit of interesting roles

Zooey Deschanel talks breaking free from 'likability trap' in pursuit of interesting roles
Gigi Hadid mourns sudden death of ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud at age 25

Gigi Hadid mourns sudden death of ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud at age 25
Prince Harry planning a ‘brand reboot’ following his fall in popularity video

Prince Harry planning a ‘brand reboot’ following his fall in popularity

Jennifer Aniston grieving heart seeks solace in Justin Theroux after father's loss

Jennifer Aniston grieving heart seeks solace in Justin Theroux after father's loss