Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' achieves milestone recognition as a Diamond-Certified hit

By
Web Desk

August 01, 2023

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have achieved a remarkable milestone as their hit single, "Bad Guy," has been officially certified diamond. 

The talented singer-songwriter shared her excitement on Instagram, announcing the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) highest honor for the song.

"bad guy went diamond……… HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH?????????? forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid @finneas [sic]."

Finneas, who produced the single, was equally astonished by the achievement and reposted Billie's post to his Instagram Stories, adding, "This is f—ing crazy actually [sic]." RIAA's diamond certifications, established in 1999, are granted to singles or albums that have sold a minimum of 10,000,000 units throughout their lifetime.

"Bad Guy" holds the title of Billie Eilish's most successful single to date. It reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2019 and remained on the chart for an impressive 49 weeks. Released as the fifth single from Billie's debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," the track contributed to the album's peak position at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2020, Billie Eilish made history by sweeping the Grammy Awards' Big Four categories with "Bad Guy" winning both record and song of the year, and her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" earning 'Album of the Year', in addition to her recognition as 'Best New Artist'.

