Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade decide to move to California as a family: Here’s why

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have recently opened up about their decision to move to California from Florida as a family.



Speaking to Parents, the first-ever digital issue, the retired NBA star said, “There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that.”

For the unversed, Zaya is their 16-year-old daughter, who is transgender.

“We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a Junior in high school now and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here,” stated the 41-year-old.

The Bring It On actress chimed in and remarked, “When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that's not an option if my child isn't safe there.”

“We have family and friends who don't have the privilege of moving. So, we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed,” she explained.

The actress added, “That is our responsibility as people with large platforms and as people who folks trust, and they trust us because we say the hard thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the couple also discussed what lesson they are trying to teach their four-year-old daughter, Kaavia James.

“Compassion for herself. So often, we’re drilled to be compassionate to everybody else, but we leave ourselves out of that compassion umbrella and let ourselves get drenched and drowned in self-loathing and self-judgment. And when you breed compassion in your home, [kids] can't help but live it and expect it,” asserted Union.

Meanwhile, Wade pointed out, “I don't know what Kaav's going to choose for herself. But if she does choose a man, I want her to look at that man she chooses and say you have to measure up to my daddy. So, the bar will be set high.”