Emily Ratajkowski flaunts toned abs in chic New York outing

By
Web Desk

|August 01, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski is a proud mother to son Sylvester, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski, the 32-year-old model, turned heads and stole the spotlight during her recent outing in New York. 

Displaying her enviable physique, Emily rocked a stunning crop top that showcased her toned abs. The sporty yet fashionable look featured a Reebok cropped polo jumper paired with a matching mini-skirt, accentuating her sensational figure.

Maintaining both style and comfort, the model completed her ensemble with a pair of trendy white trainers and carried her belongings in a chic shoulder bag. 

Her choice of accessories included large hoop earrings and a simple silver chain necklace, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look. To shield her eyes from the sun, Emily donned a pair of sleek black sunglasses.

Beyond her fashion choices, Emily is also a devoted mother. In March 2021, she welcomed her son Sylvester, affectionately known as Sly. Co-parenting with her ex-husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily has embraced motherhood with grace and love.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in October 2022, Emily opened up about the transformative power of motherhood. 

She expressed that becoming a mother has brought clarity to her priorities, with Sly being her number one focus. "It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?" she shared.

Speaking to Elle UK in November 2022, Emily highlighted the sacrifices that come with motherhood and how it has brought a sense of renewal to her life. "I feel like my life is just beginning," she said.

