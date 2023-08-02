 
menu menu menu

Lizzo's ex-dancers take her to court for alleged sexual harassment

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo

Three former stage dancers of Lizzo have sued the four-time Grammy winner for sexual harassment and enabling an unfriendly environment at work.

According to NBC, the singer was accused of body-shaming her erstwhile dancers and forcing one to touch a nude performer in an Amsterdam strip club.

The plaintiffs also alleged that she was supportive of "catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas."

The lawsuit was also against the popstar's production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. While the complaints names were mentioned as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

Apart from sexual harassment allegations, the 35-year-old was also accused of hitting out her dancers' weights despite publicly embracing the body-positivity movement.

Their lawyer Ron Zambrano alleged in the suit, "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."

She continued, "While privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

Moreover, the complaint also accused the captain of Lizzo's dance team, Shirlene Quigley, of religious harassment and making them uncomfortable by commenting about their intimate details.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll

Meghan Markle beats Hillary Clinton in US poll
Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk video

Meghan Markle mocked over edited picture with Elon Musk
‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos

‘July was a movie’: Nick Jonas looks back at July with sweet family photos
Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced

Release date for Kevin Spacey's new film announced

King Charles 'loved' Diana, even though he was not 'in love with her'

King Charles 'loved' Diana, even though he was not 'in love with her'
Emily Ratajkowski flaunts toned abs in chic New York outing

Emily Ratajkowski flaunts toned abs in chic New York outing
Meghan Markle 'feels' Kate Middleton was not held 'accountable' for making her cry video

Meghan Markle 'feels' Kate Middleton was not held 'accountable' for making her cry
Prince George to face 'uphill battle' to 'find answers' to monarchy

Prince George to face 'uphill battle' to 'find answers' to monarchy
Prince Harry's friend puts rumours to rest

Prince Harry's friend puts rumours to rest