Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud, pens heartlfelt note on Insta

Angus Cloud was the onscreen drug dealer-turned-friend of Zendaya in 'Euphoria'

Zendaya has broken her silence on the untimely death of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud at the age of 25.



Putting the late actor's black/white picture on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” the Spider-Man star added.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

She continued, “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya and Angus Clouds shared a strong bond

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone,” the 26-year-old concluded the post.



Coincidentally, the pair also went to the same renowned Oakland School for the Arts in California.

In 2019, The Line star told WSJ, “We had some of the same friends … but I didn’t really know her.”

On the hit HBO show set, Zendaya and Cloud instantly connected as the former played drug addict Rue Bennett onscreen while the latter helmed her dealer-turned-friend Fezco.

However, the drugs would also worm into his real life as he was dogged with addiction prior to his death and even tried rehab multiple times, according to his former manager Diomi Cordero.